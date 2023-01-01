NAES Corporation

NAES is an independent services company dedicated to optimising the performance of energy facilities across the power generation landscape. The company applies its deep experience in operations, maintenance, construction, engineering and technical support to build, repair and operate plants that run safely, reliably and cost-effectively.

NAES looks to provide best-in-class operations, maintenance, construction, engineering and technical services to clients in the power, energy and industrial sectors. Through its mission, it combines technical expertise with financial insight to boost its clients’ performance and reduce their risk, knowing that they operate in competitive, heavily regulated markets. As an employer of choice, NAES attracts and retains best-in-class people who embrace our core values – safety, compliance, quality, integrity, and responsiveness – and apply them to every client’s project.