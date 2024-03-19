National Grid, founded in 1935, stands as a pivotal entity in the energy sector, ensuring the reliable and efficient transmission of electricity and natural gas across the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in London and is led by CEO John Pettigrew. With a workforce of 30,000 employees, National Grid is committed to maintaining the integrity and modernisation of the national grid infrastructure.

As an industry leader, National Grid focuses on several key services, including energy transmission, electricity distribution, and natural gas management. The company is dedicated to integrating renewable energy sources into the grid, enhancing infrastructure resilience, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Their efforts contribute significantly to the sustainable development and energy security of the nation.

National Grid's ongoing initiatives aim to support the UK's transition to a low-carbon economy. By investing in grid modernisation and innovative technologies, the company strives to meet the evolving energy needs of businesses and consumers. Their strategic approach and commitment to sustainability position National Grid as a trusted partner in the energy landscape.