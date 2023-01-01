Nautilus Data Technologies
Nautilus Data Technologies is a global pioneer in data centre technology, leading a fundamental shift in the industry. The company’s patented water-cooling technology delivers data centres which operate at a higher efficiency than traditional facilities and achieves higher environmental standards. The data centres can be based either on the water or land. Nautilus’ water-cooling systems reduce power usage, decreases air pollution, lowers greenhouse gases emissions, and eliminates water consumption. Nautilus Data Technologies is a global pioneer in data centre technology. Nautilus’ patented water cooling system is at the core of its design, delivering a colocation data centre that operates more efficiently enabling higher rack densities than traditional facilities while achieving higher environmental standards. The Nautilus technology was validated with the commissioning of the Stockton 1 Data Center, the world’s first successful data centre on water. Partnering with the U.S. Navy, Applied Materials, and Veolia, the Stockton 1 Data Center demonstrated how its water-cooling technology reduces power usage, decreases air pollution, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and eliminates water consumption. The Nautilus vision is a reflection of its founder, Arnold Magcale, a U.S. Navy Veteran and recognised technology industry expert. Mr. Magcale combined his maritime expertise and military security knowledge with decades of industrial data centre experience, to create the Nautilus design.
Executives in Nautilus Data Technologies
