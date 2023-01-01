Nautilus Data Technologies

Nautilus Data Technologies is a global pioneer in data centre technology, leading a fundamental shift in the industry. The company’s patented water-cooling technology delivers data centres which operate at a higher efficiency than traditional facilities and achieves higher environmental standards. The data centres can be based either on the water or land. Nautilus’ water-cooling systems reduce power usage, decreases air pollution, lowers greenhouse gases emissions, and eliminates water consumption. Nautilus Data Technologies is a global pioneer in data centre technology. Nautilus’ patented water cooling system is at the core of its design, delivering a colocation data centre that operates more efficiently enabling higher rack densities than traditional facilities while achieving higher environmental standards. The Nautilus technology was validated with the commissioning of the Stockton 1 Data Center, the world’s first successful data centre on water. Partnering with the U.S. Navy, Applied Materials, and Veolia, the Stockton 1 Data Center demonstrated how its water-cooling technology reduces power usage, decreases air pollution, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and eliminates water consumption. The Nautilus vision is a reflection of its founder, Arnold Magcale, a U.S. Navy Veteran and recognised technology industry expert. Mr. Magcale combined his maritime expertise and military security knowledge with decades of industrial data centre experience, to create the Nautilus design.