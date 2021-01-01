Profile Picture

Netrality Data Centers

Netrality Data Centers provides a mix of Meet Me Rooms, colocation, powered shell, and wholesale data centre solutions driven by fibre-dense, network-rich interconnection environments. Netrality owns and operates 17 strategic core interconnection data centres across 3.2 million square feet in six North American markets. Well-capitalised with a long-term investment from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA), Netrality is the largest privately held owner-operator of core interconnection facilities in the United States. Netrality acquires strategically located, core network interconnection data centres that power latency-sensitive businesses, increase network resiliency, and ensure always-on access to mission-critical applications.
HOW NETRALITY IS REVOLUTIONISING THE DIGITAL ECOSYSTEM

Netrality’s CRO, Amber Caramella, talks about her ground-breaking, winning vision for cultural change across the data centre industry.

Amber Caramella

CRO

