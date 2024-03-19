Nike, founded in 1964, is a global leader in the design, marketing, and distribution of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. With its headquarters located in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, Nike continues to set the standard in the sportswear industry through its commitment to innovation and technology.

Under the leadership of CEO John Donahoe, Nike's team of 84,000 employees worldwide strives to push the boundaries of performance and sustainability. The company's extensive product range includes footwear, apparel, and accessories designed to meet the needs of athletes and sports enthusiasts at all levels.

Nike's dedication to excellence is reflected in its vast portfolio of products and its mission to inspire and drive the world of sports. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative design, Nike remains at the forefront of the athletic industry, continually evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of its global customer base.