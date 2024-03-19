Founded in 1985, NTT (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation) is a leading global technology services provider headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a focus on innovation, NTT delivers a wide range of services, including telecommunications, managed services, and information technology solutions. The company is committed to driving digital transformation and providing cutting-edge solutions to businesses worldwide.

NTT offers comprehensive cloud computing services and operates state-of-the-art data centres, ensuring data security and operational efficiency for enterprises. Their robust cybersecurity solutions help businesses safeguard their digital assets and maintain resilience against evolving threats.

Under the leadership of CEO Jun Sawada, NTT continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings. The company leverages its extensive expertise and resources to support businesses in navigating the complexities of the digital age, fostering growth and innovation across various industries.