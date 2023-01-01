North Carolina Department of Public Safety

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) serves as the state’s chief protector and defender of the public and is the statewide public safety and homeland security agency. Formed in early 2012 from the consolidation of the former departments of Corrections, Crime Control and Public Safety, and Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, DPS is the state’s largest agency. It is home to Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, Alcohol Law Enforcement, Emergency Management, Governor’s Crime Commission, NC National Guard, Office of Recovery and Resiliency, Private Protective Services Board/Alarm System Licensing Board, Samarcand Training Academy, State Capitol Police, and State Highway Patrol.