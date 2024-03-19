Northrop Grumman, headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, is a leading global security company with a rich history dating back to its founding in 1994. The company is a major player in the aerospace and defence industries, providing innovative products and solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Northrop Grumman excels in delivering advanced technology solutions that ensure the security and sustainability of their clients' operations.

The company's extensive portfolio includes the development and integration of autonomous systems, cybersecurity services, C4ISR capabilities, and logistics support. Northrop Grumman is dedicated to modernising and sustaining critical infrastructure, enabling customers to maintain operational readiness and superiority in their respective fields. Their commitment to innovation is evident in their continuous advancement of technology, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman employs approximately 100,000 people and generates an annual revenue of $40.76 bn. The workforce is composed of highly skilled professionals dedicated to delivering excellence and driving progress within the aerospace and defence sectors. The company's robust infrastructure and comprehensive service offerings make them a trusted partner for a diverse array of clients, ensuring mission success and long-term sustainability.