Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York’s largest private employer and health care provider, with 23 hospitals and more than 830 outpatient facilities. We care for over two million unique individuals annually with over five million patient touches annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 76,000+ employees – 18,500+ nurses and 16,600+ credentialed physicians, including about 4,800 employed doctors and nearly 3,300 members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.