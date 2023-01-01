NTT Ltd.

NTT helps you accelerate your business transformation through its industry-leading digital backbone, a secure multi-cloud platform and a broad portfolio of global services. It delivers global platforms and services to 11,000 clients across 200 countries. Formed as part of NTT Inc., along with NTT DATA and the Japan-based NTT businesses, it’’s known as NTT. The NTT family has over 120 years of heritage, a total of US$109bn in revenue, over 300,000 people around the world and is recognised as a top 100 global innovator.