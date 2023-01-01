Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is a global payment technology innovator driving the future of commerce. Nuvei helps businesses accept all payment types, optimise revenue streams, and adapt to new markets quickly and easily.

Powered by a proprietary platform, with advanced customization built in, and local acquiring in 46 markets, Nuvei connects businesses with their customers in more than 200 markets worldwide, enabling them to accept more than 530 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. Nuvei provides the payments technology, partnerships and insights businesses need to succeed locally and globally, all with one integration.