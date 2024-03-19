Old Mutual Limited

Founded in 1845, Old Mutual has a rich history in providing financial solutions tailored to individual and business needs. With headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa, the company has grown to become a leading provider of insurance, investment, savings, and banking services. Old Mutual is committed to helping its clients achieve their financial goals through personalised advice and innovative products.

Under the leadership of CEO Iain Williamson, Old Mutual continues to drive growth and innovation in the financial sector. Employing 13,000 dedicated professionals, the company leverages its extensive expertise to deliver reliable and robust financial services. Old Mutual's commitment to excellence ensures that clients receive the best possible service tailored to their unique financial situations.

Old Mutual's comprehensive suite of services caters to a wide range of financial needs. Whether it’s through insurance, investment opportunities, savings plans, or banking solutions, the company is dedicated to providing quality services that empower clients to manage their finances effectively. With a focus on financial advice, Old Mutual helps clients make informed decisions to secure their financial futures.