Company Profile

OMV, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, is a leading global energy and petrochemical company. Founded in 1956, OMV has grown significantly over the years, positioning itself as a key player in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The company employs around 20,500 people, and its primary services include exploration and production of oil and gas, refining and marketing of petroleum products, and the development of innovative petrochemical solutions. OMV operates in multiple countries, ensuring a robust presence in the global energy market.

Under the leadership of CEO Alfred Stern, OMV continues to expand its operations and invest in new technologies. The company is dedicated to meeting the energy needs of today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow through sustainable practices and forward-thinking strategies.