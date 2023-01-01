OpenColo

OpenColo position themselves as a Boutique Data Center service provider in the Bay Area. OpenColo was designed in-house to align with their clients needs, providing a reliable, highly connected, secure and cost-effective facility, with expandable architecture based on the phased build-out of multiple pods, or data halls.

The company provides dedicated Co-location support services and infrastructure to all types of industries and start-ups including gaming, Content Delivery Networks and cloud providers, and currently operates a 9MW facility with 4.5MW of expansion plans announced.

The owners of OpenColo are driven by customer service, committed to never outsourcing, 24/7 Onsite support and being small enough to care, but large enough to deliver.