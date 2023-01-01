Oracle Financial Services

Oracle offers an integrated suite of applications, plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. Oracle Financial Services, the fintech business of Oracle, enables financial companies to deliver better services. Oracle defines these services as being truly centred around the customer, digitised in their entirety, intelligent in process, and resilient as a growth enabler. Powered by cloud infrastructure and technology innovation, its financial services portfolio is built with deep domain expertise and a best-of-breed acquisition strategy.