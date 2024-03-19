Founded in 1932, Outokumpu has grown to become a global leader in stainless steel manufacturing. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company has an extensive footprint across the globe with a workforce of 8500 employees. Under the leadership of CEO Heikki Malinen, Outokumpu continues to drive excellence in materials solutions, particularly focusing on sustainable and innovative approaches in metallurgy.

Outokumpu is renowned for its dedication to high-quality stainless steel production, serving a wide array of industries including automotive, construction, and heavy industries. Leveraging a robust global supply chain, the company ensures the consistent delivery of superior stainless steel products tailored to meet the demanding requirements of its clients.

With a deep commitment to sustainability, Outokumpu invests in research and development to push the boundaries of what's possible in stainless steel manufacturing. This commitment not only enhances the performance and longevity of their products but also reduces environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability goals. Outokumpu's innovative approach and manufacturing excellence make it a trusted partner for industrial applications worldwide.