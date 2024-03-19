Owens Corning, founded in 1938, is a global leader in building and industrial materials. Known for its innovative products, the company specialises in insulation, roofing, and composite solutions. Owens Corning serves various markets, providing sustainable and efficient solutions that enhance the performance of homes and buildings worldwide.

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning operates with a workforce of approximately 19,000 employees across the globe. Under the leadership of CEO Brian Chambers, the company is committed to creating value through the development and delivery of high-performance materials. Their products are designed to significantly improve energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Owens Corning's dedication to innovation and sustainability drives their mission to deliver top-tier building and industrial solutions. With a strong focus on research and development, the company continually advances its product offerings, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of the industry. This commitment positions Owens Corning as a trusted partner in the construction and industrial sectors.