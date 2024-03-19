Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy is a leading global pure-play coal company. The company operates mines and provides essential coal for electricity generation and steelmaking across the globe. With an enduring commitment to sustainable mining practices, Peabody ensures its operations comply with high environmental standards while contributing to energy security worldwide.

Peabody Energy's portfolio includes some of the most significant coal mines in the industry. They are dedicated to managing resources responsibly and efficiently, delivering high-quality energy solutions to their customers. The company also invests in advanced technologies and innovations to lower emissions and enhance productivity.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Peabody Energy employs approximately 3,000 people across various locations. Under the leadership of CEO Glenn Kellow, Peabody continues to set benchmarks in the energy sector, aligning its operations with the evolving needs of the market while maintaining a focus on safety, sustainability, and community engagement.