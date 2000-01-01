Pepper Money

Pepper Money is one of the largest and most trusted non-bank lenders across Australia and New Zealand. Boasting industry-leading turnaround times and a progressive attitude towards innovation and technology, its team of more than 1,000 employees has already helped 327,000 customers to secure access to finance.

Founded in 2000, the leading non-bank lender has grown its product portfolio to include a diverse range of credit offerings – including homes, cars, electric vehicles (EVs), equipment, asset financing, commercial real estate, and personal loans.

In 2019, Pepper Money embarked on a major organisational shift towards composable, low-code platforms and partnered with the US software company Appian to build new digital products and workflows quickly and effortlessly for origination and customer care. Appian and Pepper Money’s partnership has enabled rapid response to a significant uplift in business growth while paving the way to being able to offer AI-driven, on-the-spot credit decisioning for its customers.