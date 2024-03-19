PepsiCo is a global leader in the food and beverage industry, headquartered in Purchase, New York. Since its founding in 1965, PepsiCo has grown to become one of the world's largest and most recognised companies. Under the leadership of CEO Ramon Laguarta, the company continues to innovate and expand its portfolio of products, ensuring a diverse range of options for consumers worldwide.

With a workforce of 318,000 employees, PepsiCo operates in over 200 countries and territories, making a significant impact on both local and global scales. The company's commitment to sustainability, nutrition, and community engagement highlights its dedication to creating a positive impact on society and the environment. PepsiCo's extensive product range includes iconic brands such as Pepsi, Lay's, Gatorade, Quaker, and Tropicana, catering to a wide array of tastes and preferences.

PepsiCo's continued focus on innovation and strategic growth has positioned it as a market leader in the food and beverage sector. By leveraging its global operations and investing in new technologies, PepsiCo consistently delivers value to its shareholders and consumers. The company's dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry, setting standards for others to follow.