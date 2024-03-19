Founded in 1953, Petrobras is a leading player in the global oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Petrobras specialises in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and gas resources. With a workforce of approximately 57,000 employees, the company is dedicated to driving Brazil’s energy sector and contributing to the global energy market.

Under the leadership of CEO Jean Paul Prates, Petrobras has continuously advanced its technological capabilities and operational efficiencies. The company focuses on sustainable energy solutions and is committed to reducing its environmental impact through innovative practices and investments in renewable energy sources. Petrobras' strategic initiatives aim to strengthen its position as a key energy provider while ensuring long-term value for its stakeholders.

Petrobras' comprehensive service offerings span across oil exploration, production, and refining, along with energy generation and distribution. The company plays a critical role in ensuring energy security and economic development in Brazil and beyond. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and adhering to the highest standards of safety and environmental stewardship, Petrobras is poised to meet the evolving energy needs of the future.