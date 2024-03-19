Founded in 1999, PetroChina is a leading energy company based in Beijing, China. As a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), PetroChina plays a pivotal role in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of petroleum and petrochemical products. The company has a significant presence both domestically and internationally, ensuring a steady supply of energy resources across the globe.

PetroChina is committed to innovation and excellence, leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices to meet the world's growing energy demands. With a dedicated workforce of approximately 200 employees, the company operates a vast network of refineries, storage facilities, and transportation systems. This extensive infrastructure enables PetroChina to maintain efficient and reliable operations while adhering to the highest safety and environmental standards.

Under the leadership of CEO Dai Houliang, PetroChina continues to expand its market reach and enhance its service offerings. The company is dedicated to creating value for its shareholders and contributing to the economic development of the regions where it operates. Through strategic investments and partnerships, PetroChina aims to drive growth and innovation in the energy sector, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.