Philips, headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, has been a pioneer in health technology and innovation since its founding in 1891. With over 71,000 employees globally, the company is committed to improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips focuses on transforming healthcare through advanced technologies and integrated solutions, contributing to societal health outcomes and enhancing the patient experience.

Under the leadership of CEO Roy Jakobs, Philips continues to drive progress in professional healthcare solutions, consumer products, and medical devices, leveraging its vast experience and expertise. The company's portfolio spans diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, personal health, and digital health services, ensuring comprehensive care and enabling better health outcomes through connectivity and data-driven insights.

Philips' commitment to sustainability and social responsibility is evident in its operations and strategic initiatives. By prioritising eco-friendly practices and ethical standards, the company strives to create value for all stakeholders, from customers and employees to communities and the environment. With a century-long legacy of innovation and a forward-looking approach, Philips remains at the forefront of the health technology industry.