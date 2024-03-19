Founded in 1949, PICC (People's Insurance Company of China) is a leading insurance and financial services provider headquartered in Beijing, China. Over the decades, PICC has cemented its reputation as a reliable partner for both individuals and businesses, offering a comprehensive range of insurance products and services. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, PICC continually adapts to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

PICC specialises in a broad spectrum of offerings including property insurance, life insurance, and reinsurance. Their extensive portfolio serves a diverse clientele, including private individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. As a pioneer in the industry, PICC leverages cutting-edge technology and big data analytics to provide risk management solutions that are both effective and efficient.

Under the leadership of CEO Li Tao, PICC has expanded its global footprint, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of the insurance industry. Their dedication to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development further solidifies their role as a key player in the global financial landscape. With over 6,300 employees, PICC continues to drive growth and innovation, striving to provide unparalleled service to their customers.