Ping An Insurance Group

Ping An Insurance Group Company Facts
HQ Location
Shenzhen, China
Employee Count
344000
CEO
Michael Guo Xiaotao
Revenue
6,500,000 CNY

Founded in 1988, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. is a leading provider of financial services in China. With a comprehensive range of services including insurance, banking, asset management, financial technology, and healthcare, Ping An has established itself as a key player in the industry.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Ping An employs a workforce of approximately 344,000. Under the leadership of CEO Ma Mingzhe, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. This focus has enabled Ping An to maintain its competitive edge and sustain robust growth over the years.

Ping An's mission is to create a better future through technology-driven financial services. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data analytics, the company aims to deliver superior customer experiences and drive long-term value for its stakeholders. As one of the most influential financial conglomerates in China, Ping An continues to lead the way in shaping the future of the financial industry.

Keywords and Services
Insurance
Banking
Asset Management
Financial Technology
Healthcare
