Founded in 1988, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. is a leading provider of financial services in China. With a comprehensive range of services including insurance, banking, asset management, financial technology, and healthcare, Ping An has established itself as a key player in the industry.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Ping An employs a workforce of approximately 344,000. Under the leadership of CEO Ma Mingzhe, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. This focus has enabled Ping An to maintain its competitive edge and sustain robust growth over the years.

Ping An's mission is to create a better future through technology-driven financial services. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data analytics, the company aims to deliver superior customer experiences and drive long-term value for its stakeholders. As one of the most influential financial conglomerates in China, Ping An continues to lead the way in shaping the future of the financial industry.