Orlen, headquartered in Płock, Poland, is a prominent player in the energy sector. Established in 1999, Orlen has made significant strides in the production, refining, and retail of fuel and petrochemicals. With a workforce of 5300 employees, the company is at the forefront of delivering energy solutions that power everyday life.

Under the leadership of CEO Daniel Obajtek, Orlen has diversified its portfolio to include logistics, power generation, and renewable energy. The company's robust infrastructure and strategic initiatives have positioned it as a leader in the energy market, continually innovating to meet the evolving demands of consumers and businesses alike.

Orlen's commitment to sustainability and technological advancement is evident in its operations across refining, petrochemicals, and retail. By focusing on renewable energy and eco-friendly practices, Orlen is paving the way for a more sustainable future, ensuring that its impact on the environment is minimised while delivering top-notch services to its global clientele.