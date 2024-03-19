Profile Picture
PNC Financial Services Company Facts
HQ Location
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Employee Count
68000
CEO
Bill Demchak
Revenue
21.15 bn

PNC Financial Services, founded in 1852, has established itself as a cornerstone in the financial sector, offering a wide range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PNC is led by CEO William S. Demchak. With a workforce of approximately 68,000 employees, PNC is committed to providing comprehensive financial solutions to individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

PNC's extensive portfolio includes retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. The company focuses on delivering value through a blend of personalised service and innovative financial products. PNC's dedication to community development and responsible banking practices underscores its mission to support the financial well-being of its customers and communities.

As a leader in the industry, PNC leverages technology to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations. The company's robust online and mobile banking platforms offer convenience and security, empowering clients to manage their finances efficiently. PNC continues to evolve, adapting to the dynamic financial landscape and maintaining its commitment to excellence in service delivery.

Keywords and Services
retail banking
corporate and institutional banking
asset management
residential mortgage banking
financial solutions
community development
responsible banking
online banking
mobile banking
