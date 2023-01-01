Portacool

Portacool™ portable evaporative coolers entered the marketplace in 1990, offering the first version of an evaporative cooler designed to provide economical, effective cooling wherever it was needed. Thirty years later, the company’s consistent growth rate and continued expansion in product lines has positioned it as a global leader in the portable evaporative cooling business with distributors in 50 U.S. states and 56 countries. Portacool, LLC selected Center, Texas, for its location in the beginning and has never considered moving. Nestled in the beautiful piney woods of East Texas, this small town still maintains the look, feel and hospitality of the original community. However, the town has enjoyed modernization due in large part to the manufacturing and technological advances of companies like Portacool choosing Center as their location. Portacool portable evaporative coolers have proven highly effective in unlimited uses ranging from agricultural and horticultural applications, manufacturing, industrial, business, entertainment, sports, home, and hobby — anywhere cooling is needed and traditional air conditioning is impractical or cost prohibitive.