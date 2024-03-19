POSCO, headquartered in Pohang, South Korea, was founded in 1968. As one of the leading steel-making companies in the world, POSCO has consistently been at the forefront of the industry, producing a wide range of steel products. The company prides itself on its commitment to innovation and sustainable practices, ensuring that it meets the growing demands of the global market while minimising its environmental impact.

Over the decades, POSCO has expanded its operations and now employs approximately 10,000 people worldwide. The company's diverse portfolio includes manufacturing advanced steel products, providing engineering services, and engaging in cutting-edge research and development. POSCO's strategic initiatives focus on enhancing product quality, increasing operational efficiency, and driving technological advancements.

Under the leadership of CEO Si-woo Lee, POSCO continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the steel industry. The company’s dedication to excellence is evident in its substantial annual revenue of $61.645bn, a testament to its significant impact on the global economy. POSCO remains committed to delivering high-quality products and services, fostering innovation, and contributing to a sustainable future.