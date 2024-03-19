Company Profile

Poste Italiane, established in 1862, has been a cornerstone in Italy's postal and communication services. Headquartered in Rome, the company has evolved into a comprehensive service provider, seamlessly integrating postal services, logistics, and financial offerings. Under the leadership of CEO Matteo Del Fante, Poste Italiane continues to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of its customers and the market.

The company prides itself on its extensive network, which ensures reliable and efficient delivery of postal services across Italy. Through a strategic blend of traditional and digital solutions, Poste Italiane has expanded its portfolio to include financial services, offering banking, insurance, and investment products. This diversification allows the company to cater to a broad spectrum of customer needs, making it a pivotal player in the financial landscape.

In addition to its core services, Poste Italiane has ventured into the telecommunications sector, providing mobile services to its customers. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that it remains a relevant and trusted brand in Italy. With a robust workforce of 120,000 employees, Poste Italiane is well-positioned to continue its legacy of excellence and service.