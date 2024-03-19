Principal Financial Group

Founded in 1879, Principal is a global financial services company dedicated to helping individuals, businesses, and institutional clients achieve their financial goals. With its headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, Principal is a trusted leader in the financial industry. The company's comprehensive suite of services is designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients worldwide.

Principal employs around 23,000 people who are committed to delivering superior financial solutions. The company operates in key areas including insurance, retirement solutions, investment management, and employee benefits. Principal's mission is to empower clients to make informed financial decisions and secure their financial future.

Under the leadership of CEO Daniel J. Houston, Principal continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients. The company's robust financial solutions and commitment to customer service have earned it a strong reputation in the industry. Principal remains dedicated to helping individuals and businesses achieve long-term financial success.