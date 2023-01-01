Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organisations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ nearly 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.