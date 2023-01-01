Quarry Mining

Quarry Mining LLC designs and fabricates processing plants and equipment for quarry, mining and cement industries in the MENA Region and Africa. And bulk handling equipment for Mining Industry, but also for seaports. Over the past years, the company has developed many different, successful systems for bulk material handling, while also introducing dedusting filter systems for various applications. Quarry Mining is a pioneer in our region for the supply of downhill conveyor systems with power generation. All steelwork is done in UAE and core equipment such as crushers, screens, motors, drives, rollers are supplied mainly from its European, but mainly German business partners.