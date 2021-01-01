Ragn-Sells

Ragn-Sells is a privately owned corporate group dating back to 1881, which provides a wide range of services and products in the recycling and resource recovery business. It collects, treats, detoxifies and recycles waste and residual products from businesses, organisations and households. The company employs more than 2500 people at over 120 sites in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Estonia. In 2020, it also introduced a new office in Berlin, Germany. The group had a turnover of 6.6 billion SEK in 2020 and continues to prove that caring for Planet Earth and sound business practices go hand-in-hand.