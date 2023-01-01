Red Diamond

Red Diamond is a coffee and tea company that has been around for over 100 years. The food service company, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, was founded in 1906 and is one of the three oldest coffee and tea companies in the United States continuously owned by the same family. What began as a family operation named “Donovan Provision Company” quickly evolved into a premier maker and provider of quality coffees and teas. So as to ensure the family’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, in 1908 William Donovan named his coffee blend after the highest gem in existence: Red Diamond. Setting the standard for generations to follow, the name is a tenet to always strive for perfection - one that employees meet daily in everything they do. Red Diamond currently manufactures a full line of beverages including coffee, tea, cappuccino, cold brewed coffee, and ready-to-drink coffee and tea. Simply put, Red Diamond provides products and services that meet the ever-evolving demands of its customers.