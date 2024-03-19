Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai, India. Established in 1957, RIL has grown to become one of the most diversified companies in the world with a significant presence in multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, refining, and oil and gas exploration.

Under the leadership of CEO Mukesh Ambani, RIL has expanded its portfolio to include retail, telecommunications, and digital services. The company is pivotal in shaping India's economic landscape, providing essential products and services that cater to millions of consumers across the nation.

RIL also has a strong footprint in media and entertainment, renewable energy, and other emerging industries. With a workforce of 156,000 employees, RIL remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, driving growth and value creation for its stakeholders.