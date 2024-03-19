Repsol, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a global multi-energy company established in 1986. With a robust infrastructure and a workforce of approximately 25,000 employees, Repsol is dedicated to delivering sustainable energy solutions to millions of customers worldwide. Led by CEO Josu Jon Imaz, the company is committed to innovation and efficiency in all its operations.

Repsol operates in various sectors, including oil and gas production, refining, and chemicals. The company's integrated business model enables it to manage the entire value chain, from exploration and production to refining and marketing. This extensive reach ensures Repsol remains a key player in the global energy market, continuously adapting to meet the evolving energy demands.

As part of its long-term strategy, Repsol focuses on developing renewable energy sources and advancing technological innovations. The company's dedication to sustainability is evident in its investments in renewables and its ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Repsol's comprehensive approach ensures it remains at the forefront of the energy industry, providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to its global customer base.