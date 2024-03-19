Rexel is a global leader in the distribution of electrical supplies, providing a comprehensive range of products and services to support energy solutions, automation, and maintenance. Established in 1967, Rexel has cemented its presence across 26 countries, serving over 650,000 customers through a network of branches, distribution centres, and a robust digital platform. Rexel is committed to driving the digital transformation of the electrical industry, ensuring that customers have access to innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance their operations.

With headquarters located in Paris, France, Rexel focuses on delivering value through a wide array of services, including but not limited to, energy management, smart building solutions, and efficient project management. The company's mission is to provide state-of-the-art products and expert advice, which help businesses optimise their energy consumption and improve their sustainability footprint.

Under the leadership of CEO Guillaume Texier, Rexel remains dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. The company prides itself on its ability to offer customised solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients, whether they are small enterprises or large industrial operations. Rexel’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and digitalisation positions it as a forward-thinking partner for businesses worldwide.