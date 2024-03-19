Rio Tinto, established in 1873, is a leading global mining group dedicated to finding, mining, and processing the Earth's mineral resources. With headquarters in London, the company operates globally, providing a diverse range of products that drive industrial progress. The company's core portfolio includes iron ore, aluminium, copper, and diamonds, along with energy and minerals operations.

Under the leadership of CEO Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto prioritises sustainability and innovation in its operations. They are committed to responsibly managing the environmental impact of their activities while delivering long-term value to stakeholders. The company invests heavily in technology to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

Rio Tinto's workforce of 57,000 employees spans over 35 countries, reflecting its status as a truly international enterprise. By fostering a culture of safety and inclusion, Rio Tinto ensures that its people are at the heart of its success. Their dedication to ethical business practices and community engagement underscores their mission to be a trusted partner in the resource sector.