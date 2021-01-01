Profile Picture

Rivian Automotive

Born in 2009 from the sustainable vision of its Founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe, Rivian Automotive is a pure-play EV company that designs, manufactures, and delivers sports utility vehicles that are built for adventure. 

Alongside its consumer vehicle range, Rivian also supplies electric delivery vans to the leading online retailer, Amazon, and prides itself on delivery vehicles built with the most sustainable materials possible, and a supply chain crafted with zero emissions in mind.

Sustainable electric vehicle adventure driven by procurement

Brad Hood, Director of Indirect Purchasing at Rivian, on the benefits of a ‘blank canvas’ and how the EV manufacturer implements sustainable procurement

Brad Hood

Director of Indirect Purchasing at Rivian

Brad Hood

Director of Indirect Purchasing

