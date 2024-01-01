Royal Papworth Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is the UK’s leading heart and lung hospital, treating around 50,000 patients each year. The Trust is currently rated 'outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), from an inspection carried out in 2019. It became the first hospital Trust in the country to receive the top rating of 'outstanding' in each of the five main domains that the CQC assesses.