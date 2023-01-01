Profile Picture

Royal Philips

At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities. 
As a technology company, we – and our brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.We have a proud heritage of ground-breaking innovation that stretches back almost 130 years.
Meaningful innovation – focused on our customers’ needs – remains at the heart of everything we do.

 

Scott Schwartz

Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Sustaining Engineering at Royal Philips

