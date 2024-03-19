Sage Limited

Founded in 1981 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, Sage has grown to support millions of customers across the world, from small startups to large enterprises.

At its core, Sage aims to help businesses automate complex processes, gain actionable insights, and drive growth through better financial and human resource management.

This is achieved by integrating cutting-edge technology, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, into its systems to provide real-time financial data and operational insights that are crucial for informed decision-making.

Sage provides an integrated accounting, payroll, and payment system that enables small business owners to manage accounting, invoicing, expenses, cash flow, bank reconciliation, inventory, multi-currencies, quotes and financials reporting as well as enabling customers to submit tax returns online and be tax-compliant.