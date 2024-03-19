SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, established in 1997, is a prominent player in the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SAIC Motor has grown to be a leading automotive manufacturer, offering an extensive range of vehicles to meet the diverse needs of consumers worldwide. With a strong emphasis on innovation, the company is dedicated to advancing automotive research and development, particularly in the realms of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Under the leadership of CEO Chen Hong, SAIC Motor employs a workforce of over 200,000 employees, working collaboratively to drive the company’s mission forward. The company is committed to providing high-quality automotive products and services, including vehicle sales, parts, and after-sales services. SAIC Motor also offers comprehensive automotive financing solutions to support its customers' purchasing needs.

SAIC Motor consistently invests in smart mobility solutions, aiming to enhance the driving experience through cutting-edge technology. The company’s commitment to sustainable development is evident in its extensive lineup of electric and hybrid vehicles, positioning SAIC Motor as a key player in the shift towards greener transportation. With an annual revenue of $102.63bn, SAIC Motor continues to expand its global footprint while maintaining a steadfast focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.