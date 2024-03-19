Saint-Gobain Indonesia, headquartered in Jakarta, has been a pivotal player in the construction and building materials industry since its establishment in 1992. With a workforce of 280 dedicated professionals, the company focuses on delivering high-performance solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the construction sector.

The company is renowned for its extensive range of high-quality construction materials, which contribute significantly to sustainable living and infrastructure development across Indonesia. Saint-Gobain Indonesia continues to innovate and provide state-of-the-art building solutions that enhance the quality of life and promote environmental sustainability.

Under the leadership of CEO Benoit Bazin, Saint-Gobain Indonesia is committed to maintaining its reputation as a leading provider of construction and building materials. The company’s dedication to innovation and excellence ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering value to its customers and contributing to the growth of the construction sector in Indonesia.