Salzgitter Maschinenbau AG

Salzgitter Maschinenbau AG (SMAG), headquartered in Salzgitter, is one of the world's leading mechanical engineering companies in the segments of load handling equipment for material handling, process engineering and special machine construction. The group's market position is based on pronounced problem-solving skills, superior, standard-setting products, high global sales force and global service. The SMAG Group currently employs around 2,000 people at 27 locations worldwide. In 2019 the company celebrated its 100th anniversary and published a company chronicle for the anniversary.