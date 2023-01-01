SAP National Security Services

SAP National Security Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of SAP, and was founded with the mission of security in mind. SAP spends $3.5 billion annually in Research and Development, which allows SAP NS2 to bring tremendous technology and innovation to our customers across government and regulated industries. SAP NS2 is staffed, with expert personnel working around the clock to keep data safe and solutions running. At SAP NS2, we bring the leading analytics insight and data fusion technologies from SAP and apply them to mission critical workloads. We believe that innovation and security should go hand in hand. Through the incorporation of the Intelligent Enterprise, we leverage emerging technologies to enable customers to focus on high value outcomes.