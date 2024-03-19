Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Saphyre

Saphyre Company Facts

Saphyre operates an easy-to-use, integrated AI pre-trade-through-post-trade platform creating data integrity between asset managers, brokers, custodians, 3rd party administrators and clients.

With an experienced technology team, Saphyre has created a streamlined FinTech/RegTech communication platform to speed up processes and help its clients generate revenue faster. 

Founded in 2017, Saphyre has evolved from offering pre-trade services in Saphyre 1 to now providing post-trade solutions with Saphyre X.

 

