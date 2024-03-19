Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)

Aramco, officially known as Saudi Arabian Oil Company, is a global leader in the energy and chemicals sector. Founded in 1933, Aramco has grown to become the world's largest oil producer and a key player in the international energy market. Headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, the company has a workforce of approximately 133,000 employees who are dedicated to advancing energy solutions and technologies.

The company excels in a broad spectrum of services, including petroleum exploration, production, refining, distribution, and marketing. Aramco is also known for its significant contributions to natural gas and petrochemicals, making it a multifaceted energy giant. The company has maintained its leadership position by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Under the leadership of CEO Amin H. Nasser, Aramco continues to pioneer advancements in energy technologies and environmental stewardship. With a robust infrastructure and a commitment to research and development, Aramco aims to meet the growing global demand for energy while minimising environmental impacts. The company's holistic approach ensures it remains at the forefront of the energy industry.